Attack in the wild - Wolf snatches leashed dog in the Netherlands

In a nature reserve in the Netherlands, a wolf carried off and dragged away the leashed dog of a walker. The province of Utrecht announced that the search for the dog would continue. Dog owners were advised to be aware of possible wolves in the spacious nature reserve at Leusden in the center of the country. Dogs should also not be let off the leash where it is permitted. Signs warning of the wolf should now be posted.

An analysis of video recordings showed that the corresponding wolf had cubs and that the dog had come close to the cubs, the province stated. The wolf instinctively saw the dog as a threat and wanted to protect its cubs. The attack on the previous Saturday was not recorded by the cameras. It is not known whether the wolf killed the dog. No information was given about what kind of dog it was.

We are aware that wolves are becoming more visible and this can lead to problems, the province stated. Since the incident with the dog was deemed by experts to be natural behavior of a wolf, it is not allowed to capture or kill the corresponding wolf.

The wolf that attacked the dog was reportedly living in the same nature reserve in Utrecht where the incident occurred. Despite being a native animal in the Netherlands, the increasing visibility of wolves can sometimes lead to conflicts with dog owners. After the incident, the provincial authorities decided to install warning signs in the nature reserve to alert dog owners about the presence of wolves.

