Wolf run over at Schluchsee: Is the wolf pup dead?

According to police, a wolf has been hit by a car at Schluchsee in the southern Black Forest and died. According to SWR radio on Tuesday, the animal is believed to be the only known wolf pup in Baden-Württemberg to date. The police did not initially confirm this. The wolf was found dead on Monday evening, said a police spokesperson.

A blue light on a police emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Wolf run over at Schluchsee: Is the wolf pup dead?

According to police, a wolf has been hit by a car at Schluchsee in the southern Black Forest and died. According to SWR radio on Tuesday, the animal is believed to be the only known wolf pup in Baden-Württemberg to date. The police did not initially confirm this. The wolf was found dead on Monday evening, said a police spokesperson.

The pup had only been detected at the end of July 2023 by a photo trap operated by the Forest Research Institute (FVA). It was the first wolf offspring in the southwest for around 150 years. The wolf had been considered extinct in Baden-Württemberg since 1866. Without the pup, there would no longer be a pack in Baden-Württemberg, as no further pups are known.

