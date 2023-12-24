East Prignitz-Ruppin - Wolf killed in traffic accident on country road

A wolf has been fatally injured in a traffic accident on a country road near Kyritz(Ostprignitz-Ruppin). A 50-year-old driver collided with the wild animal on the district road between Barenthin Abbau and Berlitt on Friday evening, the police reported on Sunday. The animal initially fled, but the driver suspected that it was a wolf. The next morning, the carcass of the wolf was found on the side of the road in daylight. The responsible wolf officer was informed about the collection.

Source: www.stern.de