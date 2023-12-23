Environmental policy - Wolf "Gloria": Wesel district waives appeal to OVG

In the case of the problem wolf "Gloria", the district of Wesel has decided not to go to the North Rhine-Westphalian Higher Administrative Court in Münster for the time being. This was announced by the district on Friday. The Düsseldorf Administrative Court had ruled on Thursday that "Gloria" may not be shot for the time being. The environmental organization BUND NRW and the Society for the Protection of Wolves had filed complaints with the administrative court against the possible shooting.

Pending a decision in the summary proceedings, the interim injunction from the court is intended to prevent a fait accompli. The district is assuming that the OVG will not make any other decision, the administration in Wesel explained.

On Thursday, the court pointed out that it was a matter of protecting a strictly protected species on the one hand and averting serious agricultural damage on the other. A decision on the urgent applications themselves will be made next week.

The urgent applications and lawsuits filed by the two applicants are directed against the general ruling issued by the district of Wesel. On Wednesday, the district issued a special permit for the removal - i.e. shooting - of the she-wolf with the official identification GW954f. She had repeatedly scaled high fences in the Lower Rhine region and killed animals.

In the view of BUND NRW, the district's decision is flawed in several respects and insufficiently justified.

