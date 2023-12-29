Environment - Wolf expert: Death of cubs is completely normal

The only known wolf pup in Baden-Württemberg has been run over - but according to an expert, a pack of wolves may soon be roaming the southern Black Forest again. "With young mothers, it often happens that the first litter is not so big. I therefore expect more pups to be born next year," Micha Herdtfelder from the Wildlife Institute of the Forest Research Institute in Freiburg told the Heilbronner Stimme newspaper about the pair of wolves at Schluchsee. According to him, the pair will also remain in the area in the southern Black Forest. "The loss of the pup is no reason for the parents to change their location."

The death of pups is something completely normal, according to wolf expert Herdtfelder. More than 50 percent of wolves never reach adulthood. Some die unnoticed from diseases in the first few weeks. As soon as they become more mobile, the danger from road and rail traffic increases.

The only known wolf pup in Baden-Württemberg was hit by a car at Schluchsee on Monday and died. The south-west thus lost its first wolf pack, as this includes offspring as well as a pair. The pup had only been detected at the end of July 2023 by a photo trap operated by the Forest Research and Testing Institute. It was the first wolf offspring in the southwest for around 150 years. The wolf had been considered extinct in Baden-Württemberg since 1866.

Source: www.stern.de