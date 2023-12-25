Migration - Woidke wants faster repatriation of refugees

Brandenburg's Minister President Dietmar Woidke (SPD) hopes that the EU asylum reform and faster deportations will provide greater relief for local authorities. "Now it is a matter of continuing to work consistently on implementation and, for example, concluding repatriation agreements with the countries of origin," Woidke told the German Press Agency in Potsdam. The asylum compromise at EU level and the signal of unity at federal level on immigration law and faster deportations for people without the right to stay are important for local authorities.

The EU states and the European Parliament agreed on uniform procedures at Europe's external borders before Christmas. The plan is to deal much more harshly with people from countries that are considered relatively safe. The distribution of refugees among EU countries will be reorganized. Instead of accepting refugees, a monetary payment is also possible. The "traffic light" parliamentary groups in the Bundestag also agreed on a compromise on two draft laws for easier deportations and faster naturalization.

Following the EU asylum compromise,Brandenburg's Interior Minister Michael Stügen (CDU) believes that the external borders of the European Union should be more strongly secured. "If the EU's external borders remain so porous and we have to take in additional people from the border procedures, we will have a deterioration," Stübgen, who will chair the Conference of Interior Ministers (IMK) from January, told dpa. "This must go hand in hand with increased security at the external borders against the smuggling mafia." Local authorities are at their limits when it comes to accommodating and caring for refugees.

Woidke announces cash card for asylum seekers

Woidke sees the greatest relief for local authorities in reducing the number of refugees. "This has also been achieved in recent weeks by tightening border controls," said Woidke. In mid-October, Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser(SPD) ordered fixed controls at the borders with Poland, the Czech Republic and Switzerland for the first time and extended them several times. Interior Minister Stübgen had campaigned vehemently for this, but is aiming to have them abolished again: "They are very effective as an immediate measure. However, I would like to abolish border controls as soon as possible because this is an exceptional situation," said Stübgen.

According to Woidke, the planned introduction of a cash card for asylum seekers is another means of combating irregular migration. "We are working on switching from cash payments to benefits in kind with the introduction of payment cards," said the head of government. "This is not discrimination, but a building block for consistently using the available resources to help those in need and to combat people smuggling."

The head of government made it clear that, despite efforts to limit the number of refugees, help for people in need would continue. "Of course, we continue to stand by the constitutionally enshrined individual right to asylum and the UN Refugee Convention," said the SPD politician. "It is our humanitarian duty to help people in need." However, migration for purely economic reasons must be distinguished from this.

