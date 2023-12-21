Skip to content
Woidke thanks employees for their service at Christmas

Brandenburg's Minister President Dietmar Woidke (SPD) has thanked emergency services and employees in social institutions and animal welfare for their service over Christmas. "These men and women are committed to the common good every day and their work strengthens cohesion in our state," said...

Customs - Woidke thanks employees for their service at Christmas

Brandenburg's Minister President Dietmar Woidke (SPD) has thanked emergency services and employees in social institutions and animal welfare for their service over Christmas. "These men and women are committed to the common good every day and their work strengthens cohesion in our state," said Woidke during his traditional visit to facilities on Thursday, according to a press release. He spoke with employees and presented gifts and donations. Woidke also wished all Brandenburg residents a blessed and peaceful Christmas.

On Thursday, the head of government's pre-Christmas tour included the non-profit vocational training association in Guben, the Malteserstift Mutter Teresa in Cottbus, the Forst volunteer fire department and the Spree-Neiße district fire brigade association as well as the Cottbus animal shelter.

Visits to the Abenteuerland daycare center in Spremberg and the state association of the German Unemployment Association, a sponsor of 14 food banks in Brandenburg, are planned for Friday. According to the State Chancellery, the gifts or donations usually amount to 1000 euros, with lottery funds supporting the animal shelter with 3700 euros and the food banks with almost 10,000 euros.

Source: www.stern.de

