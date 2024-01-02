Emergencies - Woidke promises Lower Saxony help for flood areas

Brandenburg's Minister President Dietmar Woidke (SPD) has offered Lower Saxony help in combating the floods. In a telephone conversation, Woidke assured head of government Stephan Weil (SPD) that he would send disaster control helpers if necessary, the state chancellery announced in Potsdam on Tuesday. "Brandenburg stands in solidarity with our neighboring state," said Woidke.

In Lower Saxony, the flood situation in some regions remained critical due to the expected rain. The districts of Celle, Oldenburg, Emsland, Osterholz, Heidekreis and Verden were particularly affected. In Brandenburg, the Elbe in Prignitz was on alert level 2 of 4 on Tuesday. The Elbe exceeded the six-meter mark near Wittenberge - where the situation is now expected to ease.

According to the state government, Brandenburg sent 625 firefighters, police, civil protection, emergency response and rescue services to the Ahr valley in Rhineland-Palatinate in 2021. Their task was to help deal with the consequences of the flood disaster.

