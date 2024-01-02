Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsdietmar woidkepotsdamelbelower saxonyspdweatherbad weatherhanoverstephan becausefloodflood zoneCombatbrandenburgemergency

Woidke promises Lower Saxony help for flood areas

Brandenburg's Minister President Dietmar Woidke (SPD) has offered Lower Saxony help in combating the floods. In a telephone conversation, Woidke assured head of government Stephan Weil (SPD) that he would send disaster control helpers if necessary, the state chancellery announced in Potsdam on...

 and  Michael Bootcampf
1 min read
Dietmar Woidke (SPD), Minister President of Brandenburg. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Dietmar Woidke (SPD), Minister President of Brandenburg. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Emergencies - Woidke promises Lower Saxony help for flood areas

Brandenburg's Minister President Dietmar Woidke (SPD) has offered Lower Saxony help in combating the floods. In a telephone conversation, Woidke assured head of government Stephan Weil (SPD) that he would send disaster control helpers if necessary, the state chancellery announced in Potsdam on Tuesday. "Brandenburg stands in solidarity with our neighboring state," said Woidke.

In Lower Saxony, the flood situation in some regions remained critical due to the expected rain. The districts of Celle, Oldenburg, Emsland, Osterholz, Heidekreis and Verden were particularly affected. In Brandenburg, the Elbe in Prignitz was on alert level 2 of 4 on Tuesday. The Elbe exceeded the six-meter mark near Wittenberge - where the situation is now expected to ease.

According to the state government, Brandenburg sent 625 firefighters, police, civil protection, emergency response and rescue services to the Ahr valley in Rhineland-Palatinate in 2021. Their task was to help deal with the consequences of the flood disaster.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A flood sign stands by a flooded field. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Zieschang: Long flood operation ahead

During a visit to Sangerhausen in the district of Mansfeld-Südharz, Saxony-Anhalt's Interior Minister Tamara Zieschang predicted that the local flood operation would last a long time. "The particular challenge here is that we are facing a long operation," said the CDU politician on Tuesday. At...

 and  Ksenia Johnson
Members Public

Latest