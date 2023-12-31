New Year's speech - Woidke praises community spirit and cohesion in his speech

In his New Year's address, Brandenburg's Minister President Dietmar Woidke (SPD) paid tribute to the cohesion of the citizens. "It is our Brandenburg cohesion and our solidarity that have shaped us, but also our country," said Woidke, according to a speech text distributed in advance. "And if we can be happy about the growth of our economy today, then these successes are also closely linked to our typical Brandenburg virtues - discipline, perseverance and solidarity."

Social and societal cohesion is the basis for a strong and progressive economy, said Woidke in his New Year's address, which will be broadcast on RBB television on the evening of January 1. "Our business location Brandenburg is strong. This is proven by six percent growth in the first half of 2023." In no other federal state has the economy grown as much as in Brandenburg in this period. Woidke said: "Yes, we tend to describe our successes in sober terms. But with the highest economic momentum in the whole of Germany, optimism and yes, even a little Brandenburg pride, are entirely appropriate."

The head of government thanked the people in the towns and villages who were standing up for a strong community. He also mentioned many professional groups such as the fire department, police and healthcare workers. "My thanks also go to all those who keep our daily lives running. Be it with a mop or plumber's pliers, be it at the supermarket checkout or behind the wheel of a truck."

Brandenburg is entering an election year in 2024: after the European elections and local elections in June, a new state parliament will be elected on September 22.

Source: www.stern.de