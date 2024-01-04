Boxing - Woidke pays tribute to Henry Maske: "A stroke of luck for boxing"

Brandenburg's Minister President Dietmar Woidke paid tribute to former boxing world champion Henry Maske for his services to the sport on his 60th birthday on Saturday.

"For a long time, boxing did not have a particularly glamorous image in Germany. That changed when you stepped into the ring and drew attention to yourself not only with admirable sporting successes, but in particular with strength of character," the SPD politician wrote to Maske, who was born on January 6, 1964 in Treuenbrietzen (Potsdam-Mittelmark), according to the State Chancellery.

The boxer had "triggered a real boom". The politician also emphasized Maske's commitment to disadvantaged children and young people.

State Chancellery statement

Source: www.stern.de