Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewshenry maskdietmar woidkeSportgermanyboxingstroke of luckbrandenburg

Woidke pays tribute to Henry Maske: "A stroke of luck for boxing"

Brandenburg's Minister President Dietmar Woidke paid tribute to former boxing world champion Henry Maske on his 60th birthday on Saturday for his services to sport.

 and  Christian Meier
1 min read

Boxing - Woidke pays tribute to Henry Maske: "A stroke of luck for boxing"

Brandenburg's Minister President Dietmar Woidke paid tribute to former boxing world champion Henry Maske for his services to the sport on his 60th birthday on Saturday.

"For a long time, boxing did not have a particularly glamorous image in Germany. That changed when you stepped into the ring and drew attention to yourself not only with admirable sporting successes, but in particular with strength of character," the SPD politician wrote to Maske, who was born on January 6, 1964 in Treuenbrietzen (Potsdam-Mittelmark), according to the State Chancellery.

The boxer had "triggered a real boom". The politician also emphasized Maske's commitment to disadvantaged children and young people.

State Chancellery statement

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

German Federal States

Police expect traffic chaos due to farmers' protests

The Hamburg police are expecting considerable traffic obstructions throughout the city due to the tractor demonstrations by farmers against the federal government's austerity measures on Monday. According to the organizers' plans, 250 to 300 tractors will cross the state border in Langenhorn,...

 and  Yaroslav Smith
Members Public
German Federal States

Central bridge in Bremen soon accessible again

One of Bremen's central bridges over the Weser has been partially closed for two weeks - but at least pedestrians and cyclists should soon be able to use the bridge again. By the end of next week at the latest, pedestrians and cyclists will be able to walk or cycle across the...

 and  Mark Rodriguez
Members Public

Latest