WNBA star Leonie Fiebich expresses no intention of carrying out any inspections whatsoever.

For the past week, basketball star Leonie Fiebich has held the title in the U.S. women's league, WNBA. However, she's yet to fully grasp this achievement. But today, Thursday, could be the day it hits her.

The major achievement is a few days old, but Fiebich, 24, still doesn't understand what's occurred. "I don't get it, I feel like I have to play again tomorrow," she expressed in the MagentaSport podcast, Department Basketball.

Last Sunday, Fiebich and national team colleague Nyara Sabally, along with New York Liberty, clinched the title in the WNBA. Fiebich was also honored with a spot in the All-Rookie Team. It doesn't get any better than this.

Despite her success, Fiebich faced challenges initially. "As a rookie and European, it's the worst combination you can have," she admitted. The referees "are not your friends. You get cheap fouls all the time. The coach doesn't trust you yet. It's just so much uncertainty."

NYC Parade approaching

However, she powered through and became an essential element. Accompanying the younger Sabally sister, she sealed the fifth and decisive final against Minnesota Lynx (67:62 in overtime). Fiebich secured the lead for her team with a three-pointer at 63:60, and Sabally sealed the victory with a steal at 65:60.

Fiebich also spoke highly of her German teammate in the podcast. "I can't express how proud I am of Nyara. She had her ups and downs this season, dealt with injuries. And then she came off the bench in game five and just gave energy. She just does Nyara things. She doesn't think much, she just has this crazy instinct and such a good feel for the game."

New York City will celebrate the championship team today, Thursday, with a parade through the streets. A procession is scheduled from Battery Park along Broadway to City Hall. Following this, a celebration with the basketball players and fans is planned at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

