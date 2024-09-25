WNBA Semifinals Setting Up: Sabrina Ionescu from New York Liberty and League MVP A'ja Wilson Arrange Potential Showdown

The triumph propels Freedom to the WNBA playoff semifinals, where they encounter the Las Vegas Aces, ruled by league MVP A'ja Wilson.

Post-victory in the best-of-three series against the Dream, Ionescu – contributing nine assists and three steals – mentioned the team's focus on securing the franchise's first-ever title, yet stressing the importance of victories in each game.

“The main objective stays the same. However, every single game acts like a championship contest to reach that final target,” she explained, sources from the Associated Press (AP) report.

“Obviously, our purpose is to maintain an unbeaten record at home. Therefore, this win was crucial for us to acquire those two victories, have a few days of relaxation, and regroup for our upcoming clash.”

While the Dream struggled following a disappointing start in Game 1, they demonstrated resilience after a disappointing performance.

Gray, boasting a team-leading 26 points, led the Dream as they built a double-digit advantage against the Liberty in the initial quarters. However, Ionescu discovered her shot, ending with five three-pointers, to rally the Liberty back to set up a matchup in the WNBA Finals similar to the previous year.

The Liberty lost 3-1 to the Aces the previous year, who clinched their second consecutive championship title. Yet, New York will strive for a different outcome this time.

Aces' MVP A'ja Wilson leads the team's bid for a third consecutive title

For New York to claim their inaugural WNBA triumph, they must devise a strategy to counteract Wilson, who propelled Las Vegas to a playoff series sweep over the Seattle Storm.

The Aces secured an 83-76 victory on Tuesday while aiming for a three-peat, emulating the now-disbanded Houston Comets who claimed the first four championships from 1997 to 2000.

Wilson recorded 24 points and 13 rebounds against Seattle, with support from teammate Plum who posted a game-high 29 points and six rebounds.

Maintaining her exceptional MVP performance, Wilson broke another WNBA record, surpassing Catchings and Parker by amassing 20-plus points and 10 rebounds in the playoffs for the 13th time, according to AP.

From the outset, Las Vegas displayed dominance, hitting an impressive nine straight shots in the early stages to secure a commanding 23-7 lead with 5:15 left in the first.

However, Seattle refused to back down and managed to take the lead for the first time in the game with 7:58 left in the fourth quarter. Nonetheless, the Aces responded with an 7-0 run, retaking the lead and successfully foiled Seattle's determined comeback to book their sixth consecutive appearance in the playoff semifinals.

The Aces will now head to New York to contest against the Liberty on Sunday, marking the beginning of the best-of-five series.

“New York has improved significantly since last year,” Plum stated post-game, via ESPN. “They’re bigger, their shooting percentages are up. Credit to them.

“We need to focus on what we can control. Sometimes we can be our own downfall. But they managed to beat us every time this season. This is a new challenge.

“However, they’ve played consistently well and have earned the #1 spot in the standings. Therefore, we are up against a tough competitor.”

