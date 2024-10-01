WNBA Semifinals Round 1 Matchup: Sabrina Ionescu Tops Liberty against Reigning Champions Aces, Sun Victory Snatched from Lynx's Clutches

Renowned movie director often finds himself in the stands of the Barclays Center, supporting his favorite New York Knicks. But his allegiance shifted on a particular Sunday, as he became a vocal supporter of the three-time WNBA All-Star.

Wearing a jersey bearing Ionescu's name, Lee cheered enthusiastically as the 2024 Olympic gold medalist sank her shots.

"He was one of the first to call and share his excitement about New York getting the (2020) No. 1 pick," Ionescu shared post-game, reminiscing about their long-standing friendship since her draft from Oregon.

"Every time I see him, we have a quick chat and I always urge him to come watch a game. Being able to see him here, cheering us on loudly, shouting at the refs, chatting with the players, it was all very enjoyable," Ionescu added.

Over the years, Lee has become synonymous with his renowned court-side banter, often engaging in exchanges with NBA legends like Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Reggie Miller, and Scottie Pippen. This time, his attention turned to Aces' star guard Kelsey Plum.

The pair couldn't resist exchanging sarcastic comments during the third quarter, but Plum assured reporters that it was all in good spirits.

"I can't disclose the details, but I joked that he needs to project his voice more," Plum said, according to AP.

"But it was all enjoyable and really fantastic that he's here."

Lee continued to attend Liberty games, with Sunday's match serving as the second consecutive WNBA event he watched as New York pursued its maiden championship.

This contest also served as a rematch of last year's WNBA Finals, a series that the Aces won in four games. However, it was the Liberty who got off to a quick start in front of their passionate home crowd.

Superstar Breanna Stewart, who was disappointed with her performances in the previous series, was unstoppable over the first half, amassing 20 of her game-high 34 points.

The Aces refused to give up and hung in due to the contributions of Kelsey Plum and MVP A'ja Wilson, who scored 24 and 21 points respectively.

With the game hanging in the balance, it was Ionescu who rose to the occasion, sinking two crucial three-pointers in the final quarter to seal the victory for the Liberty.

"We aimed to start with a sense of urgency and protect our home court," Liberty coach Sandy Brondello said post-game.

The next game takes place on Tuesday in New York.

Meanwhile, Connecticut Sun clinched Game 1 of their best-of-five semifinal series against the Minnesota Lynx with a tight 73-70 victory.

Marina Mabrey topped the scoring chart with 20 points, supported by Alyssa Thomas, who narrowly missed out on a triple-double with 17 points, 10 rebounds, and 9 assists.

After being named WNBA's Defensive Player of the Year and excelling in the previous series against the Phoenix Mercury, Lynx star Napheesa Collier put forth a valiant effort in the defeat, registering 19 points, 9 rebounds, 2 steals, and a block.

In the end, the Sun's tenacious defense proved decisive, as coach Stephanie White was pleased to observe her team's efficiency on that front.

"That's just what our group does. This is a team and a franchise that has always thrived on defense," White told reporters.

Game 2 will take place on Tuesday as Minnesota tries to even the series.

"It's a long series for a reason. We have complete faith in ourselves that we'll step up our performance on Tuesday night and secure a win," Lynx forward Bridget Carleton said, scoring 17 points in the loss.

In the world of sports, Lee is known for his entertaining court-side banter with NBA legends.After watching Ionescu's impressive performance, Lee became a frequent attendee of Liberty games.

Read also: