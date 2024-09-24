WNBA Playoff Overview: A'ja Wilson Fueling Comeback Pursuit for Three-Peat, Alyssa Thomas Overpowers Fever with Triple-Double and further developments

Some stars shined, others faltered, yet one excelled in both triumph and turmoil in Game 1 of this season's WNBA playoff's opening-round series.

Let's review each team's performance in Game 1 of every first-round series.

A’ja Wilson overcomes sluggish start, propelling Aces to victory and charging towards a third-consecutive title

The Las Vegas Aces nearly embarked on their three-peat journey in the worst possible manner against the Seattle Storm.

At the end of the first quarter, Becky Hammon's squad trailed 18-9, with A’ja Wilson having converted just one of her eight attempts. By halftime, Las Vegas had trimmed Seattle's lead to four points, thanks to 12 points from the excellent Tiffany Hayes. Despite this, Wilson continued to struggle with only four points.

However, Wilson found her rhythm following the break, mirroring the form that earned her the 2024 WNBA Most Valuable Player title earlier in the day, tying the three MVP awards won by Sheryl Swoopes, Lisa Leslie, and Lauren Jackson.

Suddenly, the 28-year-old was unstoppable, scoring 15 points in the third quarter, including a crucial three-pointer, reducing Seattle's lead to one point going into the final quarter.

Las Vegas then clamped down on defense, forcing Seattle to miss all 13 of their attempts and collect two points in the game's closing 10 minutes. Kelsey Plum gave the Aces the lead with 7:08 remaining, and the team never looked back, outscoring Seattle 14-2. Wilson, a silent force for much of the contest, finished with a game-high 21 points, eight rebounds, and five blocks.

“We simply tightened up,” said Wilson afterwards, according to the Seattle Times. “We understood the assignment and knew what it required. We saw in the first half that this would not be easy. This is the playoffs. This isn't a regular-season game.”

“They gave us a tough punch in the mouth during the first half, but in the second half, we simply figured it out. It clicked with us on defense. There's no ifs, ands, or buts about it. That's where we can ignite our offense. We simply started to lock in more. We elevated our physicality. (Coach) Becky (Hammon) shouted at us in the locker room. Naturally, that woke us up, and we responded accordingly.”

Another victory for the Aces in Game 2 on Tuesday advances them to the semifinal round, making them one step closer to a third championship in a row, an achievement only the Houston Comets achieved in the WNBA's first four years.

Alyssa Thomas seizes the spotlight, as Sun eliminate Caitlin Clark and the Fever

With all the pregame attention on Caitlin Clark's playoff debut, it was Alyssa Thomas who dominated the Connecticut Sun's 93-69 blowout victory over the Indiana Fever.

Thomas completed her triple-double with 12 points, 10 rebounds, and 13 assists, securing her 15th triple-double of her career, and her fourth in the postseason. She also recorded a triple-double against Indiana in the first game of this season's regular-season contest.

“We executed our gameplan. I've been waiting all season for the playoffs, this is what you play for,” the five-time WNBA All-Star said, according to AP. “This is just the beginning for us, we're ready to go.”

Marina Mabrey and DeWanna Bonner also stood out, with the former outscoring any other bench player in WNBA postseason history with 27 points.

Despite scoring 22 herself, Bonner praised Thomas, stating, “She guides us to the right places during crucial moments. The way she understands the game and sees the floor … It's an advantage to have a player who can pass, manage the game, defend, and play for 40 minutes. Our team doesn't function without her.”

“We wouldn't be in this position each year unless this is her time. Every year, this is her time.”

Indiana suffered its largest playoff loss in franchise history as a result of Clark's lackluster debut, with the Fever limited to 11 points, 8 assists, 4 rebounds, and 3 steals by Clark.

“We didn't put forth our best effort, didn't play to our capacity,” Clark said after the game, according to AP. “We didn't shoot the ball how we're capable of shooting. We're capable of winning this game.”

In their first playoff appearance since 2016, the Fever began strong, with a 36-34 lead heading into halftime, only to falter amid the Sun's superior quality from thereon. The Fever never recovered and now needs a victory in Game 2 on Wednesday to keep their postseason hopes alive.

Leonie Fiebich and Napheesa Collier shine for Liberty and Lynx

New York's rookie Leonie Fiebich justified head coach Sandy Brondello's decision to start her, scoring a game-high 21 points to lead the Liberty to an 83-69 victory against the Atlanta Dream.

Swapping out Courtney Vandersloot to the sidelines to inject some extra height into the Liberty squad, Brondello was thrilled with the influence of the German player.

"Leo played an outstanding game. We've been praising her accomplishments all season long," Brondello commented, reported by the New York Post. "It's a no-brainer, but she's always prepared. Whether she's starting or coming off the bench, she's always focused."

Fiebich's performance was bolstered, predictably, by Breanna Stewart – amassing 20 points, 11 rebounds, and 3 blocks – and Sabrina Ionescu, who chipped in 17 points.

In a different setting, Napheesa Collier notched an impressive 38 points for the Minnesota Lynx in their thrilling 102-95 victory over the Phoenix Mercury.

With everyone's attention on Diana Taurasi due to the talk of her retirement, it was Collier, fresh off of securing the second spot in the MVP rankings, who took center stage, contributing 4 assists, 6 rebounds, and a career-high point total.

Natasha Cloud led the charge for the Mercury, scoring 33 points, 10 assists, and 6 rebounds, while Taurasi contributed 21 points.

Full WNBA playoff results

The first-round series consist of best-of-three matches. Winners are highlighted in bold.

Away @ Home (Game 1)

Atlanta Dream 69-83 New York Liberty

Phoenix Mercury 95-102 Minnesota Lynx

Indiana Fever 69-93 Connecticut Sun

Seattle Storm 67-78 Las Vegas Aces

The Las Vegas Aces and the Connecticut Sun both showcased their sporting prowess in their respective first-round series games. A'ja Wilson, the star of the Aces, overcame a sluggish start to lead her team to a victory, while Alyssa Thomas dominated for the Sun in their blowout win. These two athletes exemplify the thrill and intensity of WNBA basketball.

