Wives and mothers of Russian soldiers protest in Moscow

A small group of women protested in Moscow for the return of their fighting men and sons. Some of these demonstrating women were accompanied by small children. They gathered with camping equipment in front of the Defense Ministry in the Russian capital, as images published on the Telegram online service showed. They announced their intention to stay overnight. A policeman ordered the women to leave.

Due to the strict approach against critical voices, demonstrations in Russia have become very rare. Groups of women or other relatives of soldiers demanding their return are the only ones still protesting in Moscow.

Until the beginning of the year, relatives of soldiers were organized in the Telegram group Put Domoy (Return Home) and called for demonstrations almost every week. In late May, the authorities labeled the group as "foreign agents." This regulation allows for official persecution of the organization.

The women protesting on Monday in front of the Defense Ministry stated that they were not part of Put Domoy. Later, images showed a delegation of demonstrating women being received by a representative of the ministry. This representative suggested "social assistance" to them, a woman said.

