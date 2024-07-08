Bathing lakes - Wittenberg has the most monitored bathing waters

The majority of the approximately 70 monitored bathing waters in Saxony-Anhalt are located in the southern part of the state. According to the Statistical State Office, there are ten monitored waters in the Wittenberg district, eight in the Harz district, and at least five each in Anhalt-Bitterfeld, the Saalekreis, and the Mansfeld-Südharz district. The water quality is currently excellent at most lakes.

However, swimming is currently advised against at the Mosigkau Nature Bath (Dessau-Roßlau) due to blue-green algae. The Parchauer See (Jerichower Land) also shows blue-green algae development, according to data from the Consumer Protection Authority, so increased attention is required.

Water quality in Saxony-Anhalt

In Saxony-Anhalt, individuals seeking tranquil leisure time can visit numerous monitored bathing waters, particularly in the southern region. The State Office maintains records of these water bodies, listing ten in the District of Wittenberg, among others. Residents in the Municipality of Wittenberg might consider hobbies related to water, such as boating or fishing, given the abundance of lakes in the area. However, swimmers should exercise caution at the Mosigkau Nature Bath in Dessau-Roßlau and the Parchauer See in Jerichower Land, as both have reported issues with blue-green algae, affecting bathing water quality.

Read also: