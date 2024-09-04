- Witnessing a Ten-Minute Long Standing Ovation in Venice

Leading actors Joaquin Phoenix (49) and Lady Gaga (38), along with director Todd Phillips (53), debuted "Joker: Madness Duet" to the public for the first time during the International Film Festival's evening showing on Thursday. The premiere at Lido was hugely popular, with the audience enthralled by the follow-up to the 2019 "Joker" movie featuring Phoenix. Five years prior, Phoenix and Phillips presented their work for the first time, but without Lady Gaga.

As per numerous news outlets like "Hollywood Reporter", the latest installation of "Joker" drew an astounding 10.5-minute long standing ovation following the credits. The ensemble was welcomed by a hyped-up spectatorship in Sala Grande, interspersed with cries of "Gaga, Gaga" and "Gaga, we adore you". Lady Gaga, donning an intricate gown and horned headpiece, acknowledged her supporters with kisses.

During the afternoon press conference, Lady Gaga took center stage, sharing her unconventional approach to the film. She revealed that she voluntarily gave up her singing skills and a particular breathing technique for the project. The movie is structured as a musical, but not in the conventional manner, as Lady Gaga elaborated: "But we utilize music to enable the characters to truly unleash their emotions."

"Joker" had its initial success at the Venice Film Festival in 2019, winning the festival's top prize, the Golden Lion. It subsequently collected two Academy Awards. Until recently, "Joker" also held the record for the most financially successful R-rated film globally, a title it conceded to the Marvel film "Deadpool & Wolverine" in the summer of 2024.**

In the sequel "Joker: Madness Duet", Arthur Fleck (Phoenix) lands in the notorious Arkham Asylum, Gotham City's secure facility for the criminally insane, where he crosses paths with fellow patient Harleen Quinzel (Gaga). He navigates his own multiple identities and unearths the music that has always been his inner core, according to the official synopsis. "Joker 2" is expected to hit German theaters on October 3.

