Mecklenburg Lake District - Witnesses pursue drunk driver until police intervention

Witnesses chased a drunk driver in the Mecklenburgische Seenplatte district for around 30 kilometers, helping the police. According to witnesses, the driver displayed conspicuous driving behavior on the main road from Neubrandenburg to Waren Müritz on Saturday evening. He was driving in serpentine lines, almost stopped repeatedly for no apparent reason and then drove on at excessive speed, the police said on Sunday.

Shortly before the village of Möllenhagen, the car left the road and damaged a traffic sign, then the driver drove on. Police officers stopped the man a short time later. A breath test on the 40-year-old driver revealed a blood alcohol level of 2.27 per mille. When his blood was taken, the drunk man resisted and injured himself slightly. The officers confiscated his driver's license.

The 40-year-old will now not only be charged with drink-driving and hit-and-run - proceedings are also threatened for resisting arrest, assault and insult. The police took him into custody.

