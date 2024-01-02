Skip to content
Without Carvalho, with Elmas: RB Leipzig - start of training camp

Bundesliga club RB Leipzig will start their training camp in La Manga on Tuesday with new signing Eljif Elmas. Coach Marco Rose's team will complete six training sessions between now and January 7. The Saxons have not yet announced whether there will also be test matches. Portugal's Fabio...

Bundesliga club RB Leipzig will start their training camp in La Manga on Tuesday with new signing Eljif Elmas. Coach Marco Rose's team will complete six training sessions between now and January 7. The Saxons have not yet announced whether there will also be test matches. Portugal's Fabio Carvalho, whose loan from Liverpool FC ended prematurely after six months, will no longer be in Spain.

Rose had announced that he would also be taking talents such as Yannick Eduardo and Nuha Jatta with him. Winners Osawe, who became world champion with the U20 national team in December, could also be a candidate.

In addition to working on fitness and tactics, there will probably also be personnel discussions. National team player Lukas Klostermann has not yet commented on the offer he has received to extend his contract. According to media reports, AC Florence are interested in Klostermann, whose contract expires in the summer.

Source: www.stern.de

