Within a decade, robot ownership will become ubiquitous.

In about a decade, according to David Reger from Neura Robotics, each household could possibly own a robot helper. Regarding these robots, Reger believes they should not only handle household chores but also contribute to more safety and independence.

David Reger is forecasting a transformative change in our daily lives. "I am certain that in ten years, everyone will own a robot," says the CEO and founder of Neura Robotics. Their initial household robots will be on wheels, as Reger mentions, due to some safety challenges that still exist with humanoid robots.

The design of this robot should be sleek and modern, with two arms, and capable of carrying out a variety of tasks around the house. Reger provides examples like unloading the dishwasher, preparing breakfast, cleaning surfaces, and even watering plants when you're not at home. The initial focus will be on indoor tasks to avoid complications that might arise outside. The cost of these home assistants could range between €5,000 and €10,000, similar to that of a premium e-bike, based on the features provided.

More than just a household assistant

Reger underlines the need for these robots to be more than just household helpers. "Our device can detect a pulse. It can identify if someone falls, thereby providing more security at home." Reger highlights the potential benefits for older people, emphasizing they don't aim to venture into the medical field but to help people live independently for longer.

Reger acknowledges that integrating robots into our daily lives requires adaptations. Using the example of roads for cars, he suggests that adjustments will eventually be made to accommodate robots. Despite the challenges, Reger is optimistic about the future, even suggesting that these innovations may be more likely in current economic conditions due to the need for acceptance of innovation.

No worries about Elon Musk

Reger expresses no concerns about Elon Musk, who aims to develop the humanoid robot Optimus. "I have great respect for him," Reger says, while also acknowledging the opportunity for Neura Robotics to keep up or even surpass Musk in development speed. "He built cars before, and we've always built robots," says Reger, conveying confidence stemming from their robotics expertise. Reger urges caution against being swayed by impressive presentations and recognizes the innovative mindset of US companies.

With competition from heavyweights like Musk, Reger remains optimistic about the future of German robotics. "We have the potential, we should not be intimidated."

The interview with David Reger was conducted by Frauke Holzmeier and Andreas Laukat. You can listen to the full conversation in the podcast "So techt Deutschland".**

