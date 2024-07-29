Rowing at Olympia - With your back against the wall - Burner for the trailer

Herber Daępfer desires trend change - for the once renowned Germany-Eight, the Olympic rowing regatta began with a concerning slip-up. The crew around strokeman Mattes Schönenherr (Potsdam) also lag far behind the world elite in the Vorlauf of Paris 2024, as they had throughout the disappointing season.

Following the disheartening third place, the DRV-showboat must race in the Repechage. "Now we're against the wall, we have to throw everything into the scales and keep believing," commented Achter-Trainer Sabine Tschage, looking towards the second chance on Thursday, when four more Final-starting places will be given.

Significant lag behind

Although the fifth-place finisher in the World Championships saved forces and slowed the tempo against the victorious US boat and the competition from the Netherlands, Tschage made no secret of her disappointment over the significant lag of several boat lengths. "We're not satisfied because we didn't do what we could have done much, much better in training."

All hopes for a positive impact from the two training camps in Völkermarkt (Austria) and Ratzeburg have so far proven to be wishful thinking. The gap to the world elite still seems as large as it was during the Olympic test event at the Rotsee in Paris weeks ago. Given the performance in the Stade Nautique east of Paris, a trend change is unlikely.

Contact lost before 1,000-meter mark

Even before the 1,000-meter mark, contact with the leading boats was lost, despite the DRV team's determined efforts to keep up with a high stroke rate. "Ideally, we would have wanted to keep up with them. That didn't work out," admitted coxswain Jonas Wiesen (Treis-Karden). "The gap doesn't look good - and it doesn't feel good either."

Schönherr, however, has not given up hope for a happy ending: "We've trained well in the past few weeks and know that we can do it. Now it's about proving it on the big stage."

For the Repechage, all participants have pledged their highest concentration and unconditional commitment. "Nobody will be tactical anymore. We have to make sure we have all components from the start. Otherwise, it will be difficult for us," said Tschage.

In contrast to the Eight, the mood in the Men's Double Four was brilliant. Unlike the Vorlauf, the team from the once medal-winning boat class managed a bold performance. The victory in the Repechage by a hair's breadth over Switzerland and Norway secured the DRV the second Final place alongside the Women's Double Four. In total, seven German boats are in Paris.

