Under the approximately 74,000 fans at Taylor Swift's (34) final Germany concert of her "Eras Tour" on Sunday evening (28th July) at the Munich Olympic Stadium, some celebrities were also present: TV presenter Annemarie Carpendale (46) and her husband Wayne Carpendale (47) enjoyed the three-hour show together with their son Mads (6) in the crowd. On Instagram, the couple shared some impressions of their special family outing.

Before the concert, Annemarie Carpendale shared a video on her Instagram story showing numerous friendship bracelets and glittering outfits for the evening. The "taff" presenter wore a gold mini skirt and a turquoise top, as well as colorful gemstones on her face and glitter all over her body.

From the stadium, Carpendale shared more clips showing her son Mads from behind with two other children. The six-year-old wore a colorful t-shirt and a lilac bucket hat with the words "Lover" and bright yellow ear protection, eagerly looking at the stage. During the song "Lover", the family and their friends sang along, waving paper hearts in the air like many Swifties. Another video shows Annemarie and Wayne Carpendale dancing enthusiastically to the hit "Shake It Off".

Wayne Carpendale shared more photos on Instagram and wrote: "... and my son after the eighth costume change of Taylor Swift: Mom, it would be nice if you could get dressed that fast. Why does my wife always look at me like that after such comments?"

Thousands gather at Munich concert - also outside the stadium

In addition to the 74,000 fans in the stadium, numerous people also gathered on the nearby Olympic Hill for Taylor Swift's second Munich concert. Swift herself explicitly greeted the hillside spectators at the beginning of the show: "We are happy to be able to play this show for 74,000 people in the stadium and - if the reports are true - 50,000 wonderful people outside the stadium," she said.

As part of her "Eras Tour", Taylor Swift previously performed in Gelsenkirchen and Hamburg. In August, there will be further stops in Warsaw, Vienna, and London. After the end of her European concerts, she will take a short tour break. In October, it will continue in Miami, New Orleans, Indianapolis, Toronto, and Vancouver.

