Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsmunichalphonso daviesbundesligabavariagermanychristmasbavaria munichherbert hainersoccerfc bayern munichvideo messagesaint's evethomas müllersign language

With sign language: Christmas greetings from the President of Bavaria

President Herbert Hainer addresses the fans of Bayern Munich with an unusual Christmas greeting.

 and  Alex Stellmacher
1 min read
Club president Herbert Hainer speaks at a press conference. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Club president Herbert Hainer speaks at a press conference. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Soccer - With sign language: Christmas greetings from the President of Bavaria

In his Christmas video message,Bayern Munich President Herbert Hainer also addressed the club's fans in sign language. On Christmas Eve, Hainer thanked the deaf fan club "Red Deaf", which had developed sign language for the players this summer. "It was another step towards coming together," said the club boss, illustrating the names of Thomas Müller, Alphonso Davies and Georgia Stanway with his hands.

"We are aware that we still have a lot of work to do in the area of inclusion. We at Bayern Munich want to be a home for all people," emphasized the 69-year-old. He called on us to continue working together to break down barriers. Hainer also formed his hands into gestures during his one-minute speech when mentioning the club's name, the words "Merry Christmas" and the FC Bayern motto "Mia san mia".

In the written part of his message, Hainer set the championships for both soccer teams and the basketball team as the goal for 2024. In soccer, everything is still possible in the Champions League, he said, while the basketball team should go as far as possible in the Euroleague. "As always, FC Bayern will do everything it can to have the final say in the awarding of the titles. The 2023 men's championship final taught us once again that you are rewarded in the end if you don't let up," explained Hainer with a view to the championship, which was only secured on the last matchday with a late 2:1 win in Cologne.

FC Bayern Munich press release with Hainer video Press release on the deaf fan club "Red Deaf" from August 10

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Water enters cellar and causes short circuit

After heavy rainfall on Sunday morning, water entered the boiler room of a house in Taura (district of Central Saxony) and caused a short circuit. According to the Chemnitz police department, initial findings indicate that there was no open fire. Three residents of the house - an 89-year-old...

 and  Lauren Adams
Members Public
A fire engine of the fire department drives to an operation with flashing blue lights. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Garbage can caused a major fire: one person died

One person has died from his injuries after a major fire in Düsseldorf. This was announced by the police and the Düsseldorf public prosecutor's office on Sunday afternoon. Another person's life is in acute danger. A burning garbage can led to the fire in two apartment buildings on Saturday,...

 and  Michael Bootcampf
Members Public

Latest