"bibisbeautypalace" - "With love, your Bianca": Internet star Bibi is back

YouTube star Bianca "Bibi" Claßen has written back to her fans with a detailed letter on Instagram, explaining the long period of silence. Within a few hours, the post on New Year's Day collected hundreds of thousands of likes. Bibi has more than eight million followers on her Instagram channel "bibisbeautypalace".

It was difficult for her to put her many thoughts into a text, as she hadn't actively shared anything for over a year. At that time, she had made "a private decision" that had changed her life abruptly. As far as publicity and social media were concerned, she could no longer go on like that.

"For over 10 years, I practiced social media to an extreme extent as my profession, which was so intensely intertwined with my private life that in the end I couldn't and didn't want to anymore," explained the online star. Over the past 20 months, she has now tried to "get to know herself". For example, she has read books, watched movies and had great conversations. She has also meditated and sometimes "put her cell phone away for days".

What happens next?

The past period is now over, explained Bibi. But there will be another path, "which will be completely new and different", the post said. She is now looking forward to letting her followers "participate in certain things" in her life again - but "without pressure or obligation". She wants to be herself. Every future post will therefore bear the "signature" of her "heart". The letter is signed "With love, your Bianca".

The Youtuber and her then partner Julian "Julienco" Claßen were once considered Germany's most successful Youtuber couple with more than nine million followers between them. The childhood friends from Cologne got married in September 2018. One month later, their first son was born. Their second child was born at the end of March 2020. However, they announced their separation in May 2022.

After that, Bibi went quiet. The last post on her Instagram profile to date went online on May 1, 2022. Recently, a short comment by Claßen under the Instagram post of a life coach had already set her fans on fire.

