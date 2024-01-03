With Israel's actions "you also have to name injustice"

SPD foreign policy expert Michael Müller fears a conflagration in the Middle East. The killing of the second highest-ranking Hamas official in Lebanon has led to a new level of escalation. A war could now break out in the entire region, Müller told ntv Frühstart.

After Hamas leader Saleh al-Aruri was killed in Beirut by a drone attack attributed to Israel, the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militia has already announced its intention to retaliate. SPD foreign policy expert Michael Müller is therefore concerned that not only Hezbollah but also Iran will now become more active. "That would mean that there would be a war in the entire region, a conflict that would be a tremendous burden," says Müller on ntv Frühstart. That would be an escalation that nobody could want.

So far, the German government has refrained from criticizing the Israeli government's actions in the war against Hamas. French President Emmanuel Macron, on the other hand, has urged Israel to exercise restraint in Lebanon. Müller thinks this is right, but does not want to give the government in Tel Aviv any advice because of the "special and never unencumbered relationship with Israel". Restraint is therefore called for. Nevertheless, the SPD politician says: "You can also name injustice." And that is precisely what Macron is now doing.

Müller also makes it clear what he sees as injustice: "Targeted attacks on Palestinian hospitals or attacks by Israeli settlers on the Palestinian civilian population. These are things that need to be named, regardless of the fact that it goes without saying that Israel has every right to self-defense."

Ukraine war: Müller calls for a European response

The USA may have released its last military aid for Ukraine at the end of last year. The dispute in the US parliament is blocking further aid and, with the presidential election campaign approaching, there is a threat of a long-term US default for the government in Kiev. For foreign policy expert Müller, this means: "Europe must do more." Germany alone cannot be called upon to do this. There must be a European response. Müller would also like to see a European initiative when it comes to the prospect of peace in Ukraine, or at least a ceasefire.

However, the SPD politician has no great illusions. "We have to face up to the fact that it could still be a long war in which both sides believe they can win and gain the upper hand." And that means, according to Müller, "we will of course continue to support Ukraine in its fight against Russia." Foreign policy expert Müller does not dare to predict whether the debt brake can be adhered to.

