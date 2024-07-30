- With daughter Sunday Rose on the red carpet

In April, actress Nicole Kidman (57) first brought her two daughters, Faith Margaret (13) and Sunday Rose (16), to a red carpet event. She was recently seen with her 16-year-old daughter at an event in Paris.

Nicole Kidman in White, Her Daughter in Gray

Sunday Rose posed at the "Her Time" event of watchmaker Omega alongside her famous mother, almost like a professional model. The mother-daughter duo stood side by side on the red carpet, stealing glances at each other. Both of them flashed serious and happy faces at the cameras.

The actress paired a white, midriff-baring top with a matching knee-length skirt for the event. She wore her blonde hair down and parted in the middle, with loose waves cascading over her shoulders. Kidman completed the look with simple makeup. Sunday Rose also wore a matching two-piece set, consisting of a gray smoking jacket-style vest and a tight pants. At 16, she's almost as tall as her 5'11" mother.

When Nicole Kidman received the AFI Life Achievement Award in April, she had her whole family by her side. It was then that we first saw that her daughters are no longer little children. The girls are from her marriage to Keith Urban (56), with whom she has been married since 2006. The Oscar winner is also mother to 31-year-old Isabella and 29-year-old Connor, whom she adopted with her ex-husband Tom Cruise (62). Both Bella and Connor are said to be practicing Scientologists, which reportedly strains their relationship with Kidman.

However, Kidman seems very close to her younger daughters, as she showed again with her appearance in Paris. During the Paris Fashion Week, the mother-daughter duo looked very comfortable together. Both of them wore black Balenciaga outfits and were almost indistinguishable with their long, straight hair and sunglasses.

As Nicole Kidman has already revealed in an interview, both girls are "ready to start their own careers". If you see Sunday Rose on the red carpet, her future in show business could very well be in the cards.

