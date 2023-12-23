Municipalities - Wispertaunus large-scale nature conservation project takes shape

The large-scale nature conservation project Wispertaunus is taking shape in the new year. "Our long-term goal is to develop a large contiguous natural forest network," said Nico Eidenmüller, project manager at the Frankfurt Zoological Society. In 2024, however, administrative tasks such as hiring staff or setting up a project office will have to be completed first. A public kick-off event is planned for the summer, with an excursion "where you can get a first-hand impression on site."

According to the Zoological Society, a large, largely unfragmented natural forest network is to be created in the Wispertaunus, part of the largest contiguous forest area in Hesse with almost 22,000 hectares. "This is a milestone for nature conservation in Hesse. Numerous rare species such as the wildcat, black stork and Bechstein's bat will benefit from the project," explained the Hessian Ministry of the Environment at the start of the project in the fall. "Forest streams that run through the Wispertaunus will be renaturalized. We are protecting biodiversity and thus also our lives and our future."

The natural forests in the state forest are to be expanded and connected by forest areas belonging to interested forest owners so that nature can develop freely. "We want to secure around a thousand additional hectares from forest owners," explained Eidenmüller. To this end, the company is in close contact with the forest owners and the Rüdesheim forestry office. However, this coordination also requires a nature conservation basis, which will be launched next year. This includes the investigation of certain flora and fauna species or the mapping of biotopes.

According to Eidenmüller, the project is divided into two phases. In the first three years, a detailed maintenance and development plan will be drawn up. This will then be implemented in the second phase, which is scheduled to last ten years. The costs for the first phase of the project amount to around 1.2 million euros and will be borne by the federal and state governments and the Zoological Society.

