Winterkorn refutes the accusations, asserting that he lacks expertise in software.

Former Volkswagen CEO, Martin Winterkorn, found himself in the hot seat of a criminal trial for allegedly manipulating diesel vehicles on a massive scale. In response to the charges, he expressed his bewilderment and regret, stating in Braunschweig Regional Court, "The allegation that I, as CEO, neglected my responsibilities by not addressing crucial matters, deceiving customers and investors, and thereby committing a crime, is quite severe, especially at this stage of my career."

Defending himself in the initial statement, the 77-year-old refuted all accusations, claiming they contradicted his actions throughout his nearly 15-year tenure as CEO of both Audi and Volkswagen. "This goes against my interpretation of what's expected from someone in my position," Winterkorn stated. He is currently charged with commercial fraud, market manipulation, and perjury.

As a CEO, Winterkorn emphasized his role in making strategic decisions, distancing himself from the hands-on approach to technological challenges. He asserted that it was not his role to handle such issues personally. "It's not the CEO's duty to delve into the technical intricacies of developing and implementing an unconventional software function in new diesel engines for Volkswagen," he said. He claimed ignorance concerning the decisions regarding the software function's development and use. Moreover, he was not a motor developer, nor an expert in emissions control or software systems, thus having minimal understanding of the underlying tech issues at the time. He also lacked awareness of Volkswagen's usage of unlawful software applications in the US for years. His technical team failed to apprise him of the required details.

Winterkorn: Taking the blame

He accepted responsibility for the controversy through his resignation and monetary compensation in 2015. However, he found the criminal charges levied against him to be utterly unjustified, as alleged by the prosecution in Braunschweig.

In 2015, Volkswagen admitted to installing software in millions of diesel vehicles internationally that allowed them to pass emissions tests but in real-world conditions, they emitted significantly higher emissions. These vehicles were not fit for road use accordingly.

Earlier, Winterkorn's legal team had denied the accusations, labeling them as "scarce or not adequately proven." They considered the indictment as fruitless, ignoring technical questions and confronting the alleged "massive numbers" of cars potentially impacted by the supposedly cheating software. The prosecution's charge sheet, per Winterkorn's lawyer Felix Doerr, was "sparse" regarding the specifics of the 'defeat device,' and it neglected the prevalent US administrative practices. The trial commenced on Tuesday, set to span across about 90 court dates until late next year.

Despite the criminal charges against him, Winterkorn maintains that the economic impact of the diesel emissions scandal on Volkswagen should be primarily addressed by the company itself. The economy of Volkswagen, heavily reliant on its diesel vehicle sales, has been significantly affected by the scandal.

The prosecution argued that Winterkorn, as CEO, bears responsibility for the company's actions, as he was aware of the software manipulations affecting the economy of Volkswagen.

Read also: