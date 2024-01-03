Return travel volume - Winter vacationers face traffic jams at the weekend

The school vacations end next weekend in Bavaria and ten other federal states - ADAC and ACE expect heavy return traffic and traffic jams on the highways as a result. There is likely to be little rush hour traffic in the city centers on Friday, but a lot of shopping traffic, as the stores in Bavaria will be closed on Saturday for Epiphany.

On the highways in southern Germany, the car clubs are expecting a lot of traffic on Saturday from early morning - mainly heading north, but also towards the Alps and low mountain ranges due to the change of beds in the winter sports centers. From midday on Sunday, they expect a high volume of return journeys into the evening.

Those traveling home should expect waiting times at the border crossings Walserberg (A8 Salzburg - Munich), Kiefersfelden (A93 Kufstein - Rosenheim) and Suben (A3 Linz - Passau). The ADAC also expects traffic jams at the weekend on the A93 Kufstein - Inntaldreieck, the A8 Salzburg - Munich - Stuttgart, in the greater Munich area, on the A9 Munich - Nuremberg - Berlin, the A95 Munich - Garmisch-Partenkirchen, the A7 Füssen/Reutte - Würzburg, the A6 Heilbronn - Nuremberg and the A3 Passau - Nuremberg - Frankfurt.

Deutsche Bahn had a busy period between the third week of Advent and New Year, but does not expect any new peaks next weekend. "In general, capacity utilization is higher at weekends, especially at the end of the vacations," said a DB spokeswoman in Munich. For travel during the vacations, Deutsche Bahn advises passengers to reserve a seat on long-distance services and to check the capacity utilization display on bahn.de for trains that are less in demand. The train drivers' union GDL does not intend to strike again next weekend.

At Munich Airport, the Friday before Christmas Eve was the busiest day during the Christmas vacations with 820 flights. After a decline, the number of flights has now risen again to 700 on Thursday, 723 on Friday, 712 on Saturday and 742 on Sunday, according to an airport spokesperson.

Source: www.stern.de