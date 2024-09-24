Winter tire performance assessment: every model demonstrates excellent traction

Sure thing, here's a more relaxed version of the text:

Fall is the prime time for swapping out tires. Folks shopping for new winter rubber should also check out test scores. A recent examination reveals: Money ain't everything.

What makes a solid winter tire? It needs to excel on ice and snow, as well as on dry and slick surfaces. It must also offer excellent grip in turns and allow for quick braking distances. It should also deliver a long lifespan and contribute to better fuel efficiency by being lightweight.

The ADAC outlines these necessities. Which tires excel at them the most was examined by the automobile club in a recent test - a total of 28 tires in the dimensions 205/55 R16 and 215/55 R17. The tiered rating system went from "excellent" to "insufficient."

Four tires were classified as "insufficient," while the top six scored "excellent." Interestingly, the pricier tires netted the highest ratings. However, the price itself isn't a dependable gauge.

Here are the nitty-gritty results:

Among the 16 models (on average, 64 to 190 euros per tire in the typical SUV size 215/55 R17), three models earned "excellent":

the "Goodyear UltraGrip Performance 3" (185 euros)

the "Dunlop Winter Sport 5" (162 euros)

the "Vredestein Wintrac Pro" (158 euros)

The first two ticked all the boxes, while the Vredestein just missed an excellent mark for mileage, but still earned an overall "excellent" rating.

However, the testers found the performance of the three "insufficient" models, priced between 64 and 114 euros, downright concerning. These included the heaviest tire (12.4 kg) and the lightest (Goodyear, 8.8 kg), resulting in a difference of over 14 kg per set, negatively affecting fuel consumption and material waste. The braking distance from 80 km/h to a halt on wet roads also varied significantly, with the worst tires needing up to 7 meters more than the best (under 35 meters), which is more than one car length and potentially fatal in a collision.

Seven other tires (144 to 190 euros) were ranked " satisfactory," and three were "adequate" (101 to 132 euros).

Three "excellent" models for regular sedans

Among the 12 tires in the popular size 205/55 R16, priced from 66 to 140 euros, the ADAC uncovered fewer surprises. Again, the top three tires earned "excellent":

the "Continental WinterContact TS 870" (128 euros)

the "Goodyear UltraGrip Performance 3" (126 euros)

the "Michelin Alpin 6" (140 euros)

These showed "outstanding performance." Four models (100 to 115 euros) were ranked "satisfactory," and four were "adequate" (66 to 121 euros.). One model (80 euros) was rated "insufficient" for offering scant grip on wet roads and posing a safety risk.

The tested winter tires that exceeded expectations in terms of performance on ice, snow, and slick surfaces were the "Goodyear UltraGrip Performance 3," priced at 185 euros, and the "Dunlop Winter Sport 5," priced at 162 euros. The "Car" chosen by many for its reliability during fall swaps, the Goodyear, also excelled in turning performance and offered quick braking distances, contributing to better fuel efficiency.

Read also: