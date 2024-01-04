Weather - Winter returns with snow and cold

The German Weather Service (DWD) is expecting light snowfall in Baden-Württemberg at the end of the vacation weekend. Areas above around 500 meters will be affected on Saturday, such as Upper Swabia, the Allgäu, the southern Black Forest and the Swabian Alb. Layers of snow of three to five centimeters could form there by Saturday evening, a DWD spokesperson said on Thursday. The snow could remain due to the sunny but cold weather of the following days.

On Sunday, the snow line will shift downwards. Meteorologists expect light snowfall for the whole of Baden-Württemberg. In the lower regions below 500 meters, layers of snow of up to two centimeters may form. Only the areas in the Rhine Valley below 100 meters will remain snow-free.

On Thursday, the state Ministry of the Interior in Stuttgart warned of possible traffic jams caused by the snow at the weekend. However, the DWD spokesperson expected only minor traffic restrictions due to the amount of snow of a few centimetres.

According to the DWD, temperatures will range from minus two to plus three degrees on Sunday in the Ländle. For the east and the mountains, this means permafrost. The snowfall continued into Monday night, especially south of the Swabian Alb and in southern Baden.

The strong winds of the last few days will ease towards the weekend. While the DWD was still pointing to squalls at higher altitudes on Thursday, only weak winds are expected for Saturday.

The last day of the vacation on Friday will remain mainly dry with temperatures of up to ten degrees near Freiburg. During the night, temperatures will drop to minus two degrees in the mountains.

Weather report DWD message Ministry of the Interior

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de