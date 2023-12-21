Migration - Winter deportation stop in Berlin

Asylum seekers from Berlin who are required to leave the country will not be deported to their home countries in the coming months. From Friday (December 22) until February 28, a winter deportation ban will apply for humanitarian reasons. According to the Home Office, people who have committed repeated or serious crimes as well as so-called dangerous persons are exempt from this regulation, which has also been in place in previous years. For this group of people, quick and consistent repatriation has priority, it said.

Social Affairs Senator Cansel Kiziltepe(SPD) saw the ban on deportations as an important humanitarian signal. "Berlin is the only federal state that has regulated such a ban on deportations." The coalition agreement between the CDU and SPD states: "In winter, deportations should be avoided if weather conditions make this humanitarian."

Nevertheless, there has been disagreement about this in recent weeks and months. Governing Mayor Kai Wegner (CDU) had said in an interview that it was necessary to discuss with the SPD whether Berlin could still afford a winter deportation ban in view of the high number of arrivals and lack of accommodation for refugees. The SPD objected and referred to the coalition agreement.

Source: www.stern.de