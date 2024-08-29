- Winona Ryder took her partner by surprise.

Tim Burton's (66) recent movie "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" debuted at the Venice Film Festival on a Wednesday night. Winona Ryder (52), who featured in the initial cult film and its sequel, was also present. She made a public outing with her long-term partner Scott Mackinlay Hahn, a rarity for the couple.

Joined at the hip, they posed for the camera crew. Ryder looked radiant in a chic ensemble consisting of a black tulle skirt and a suit, accentuated with a white shirt, black bow tie, waistcoat, and jacket. Hahn, a sustainable fashion entrepreneur, opted for a conventional tuxedo.

Ryder and Hahn have been an item since 2010. Their bond is said to have strengthened at the premiere of "Black Swan" in 2010. They made their first public appearance together in 2016.

In "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice", the late sequel to Tim Burton's iconic "Beetlejuice", Winona Ryder resumes her character as Lydia Deetz. "Wednesday" actress Jenna Ortega (21) portrays her daughter, and the two graced the red carpet together. The movie is set to hit German theaters on September 12.

Ryder shared that she was excited to be returning to the Film Festival of Venice, having first attended with the original "Beetlejuice" cast. Hahn expressed his pride in supporting Ryder's career, as they both looked forward to the global premiere of "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice".

