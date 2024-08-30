- Winona Ryder is renowned for her advocacy against sexual harassment

Actor Winona Ryder thinks her celebrity status shielded her from intense harassment during her early acting years. In an interview with men's magazine "Esquire", the 52-year-old admitted, "I encountered a few problematic individuals who wouldn't hesitate to sexually harass me outright."

Reflecting on her 20s and 30s, Ryder expressed gratitude for her recognition, suggesting that her situation might have been less harsh if she were an unknown actress. However, she often found herself pondering over whether she could afford to confront this "absolutely repulsive" behavior.

Ryder rose to fame as a teen and starred in Tim Burton's horror comedy "Beetlejuice" in 1988. She's set to reprise her role in the sequel "Beetlejuice Goes Again", slated for release in German cinemas on September 12. Joining her is Michael Keaton, reprising his role as the green-haired poltergeist.

