Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
SocietyNewsFamous

Winona Ryder is renowned for her advocacy against sexual harassment

Winona Ryder garnered stardom at a young age in her acting career. The limelight potentially shielded her from harassment within the industry, according to her personal account.

 and  Ksenia Johnson
1 min read
Winona Ryder shares insights into the sexual misconduct she faced during her early acting career.
Winona Ryder shares insights into the sexual misconduct she faced during her early acting career.

- Winona Ryder is renowned for her advocacy against sexual harassment

Actor Winona Ryder thinks her celebrity status shielded her from intense harassment during her early acting years. In an interview with men's magazine "Esquire", the 52-year-old admitted, "I encountered a few problematic individuals who wouldn't hesitate to sexually harass me outright."

Reflecting on her 20s and 30s, Ryder expressed gratitude for her recognition, suggesting that her situation might have been less harsh if she were an unknown actress. However, she often found herself pondering over whether she could afford to confront this "absolutely repulsive" behavior.

Ryder rose to fame as a teen and starred in Tim Burton's horror comedy "Beetlejuice" in 1988. She's set to reprise her role in the sequel "Beetlejuice Goes Again", slated for release in German cinemas on September 12. Joining her is Michael Keaton, reprising his role as the green-haired poltergeist.

Winona Ryder's fame undeniably provided her with a certain level of protection, but she often wondered if she could stand up against harassment if she weren't as famous. Despite being a renowned actress, she faced harassment during her early acting years, which she described as "absolutely repulsive."

Read also:

Comments

Related

Oliver Pocher expresses his heartache through performances: Oliver Pocher
Society

Lacking humor badly in Oliver Pocher's performances.

Lacking humor badly in Oliver Pocher's performances. Oliver Pocher consistently utilizes his ex-spouse as fodder for cheap chuckles. Is his comedy becoming overly extreme? Instead of acknowledging that both parties are part of a broken relationship, he once more opted to overstep boundaries. His children's mom

 and  Ann Bradley
Members Public

Latest