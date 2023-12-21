Tournament in London - Winning start: Clemens in round three of the World Darts Championship

Gabriel Clemens has fulfilled his compulsory task at the start of the World Darts Championship and can compete again at Alexandra Palace in London after Christmas.

Last year's semi-finalist won 3:1 against outsider Man Lok Leung from Hong Kong and is now through to the third round. After Christmas, he will face the English co-favorite Dave Chisnall, who also won his opening match.

For the German Giant, it was a return to the venue where he defeated the then number one Gerwyn Price from Wales almost twelve months ago to secure the biggest success of his career. "Last year is last year, now it's a new tournament," said Clemens dryly before the match.

Clemens takes the first set with a 140 finish

In front of just over 3,000 fans - many of them from Germany - the favorite showed a performance that could be improved overall. Clemens won the first set with a 140-point finish. The match remained tightly contested after that, but Clemens showed the better nerves in set four and prevailed.

The 40-year-old from Saarland is now the first German professional to reach the third round at this World Championships. On Friday (20:00/Sport1 and DAZN), Florian Hempel and Martin Schindler have the chance to follow suit. Hempel will face Belgium's star Dimitri van den Bergh.

Schindler is the favorite against Dutchman Jermaine Wattimena and would then face Scott Williams, who surprisingly won 3-0 against Dutch world-class pro Danny Noppert. On Saturday, debutant Ricardo Pietreczko will be up against England's Callan Rydz.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de