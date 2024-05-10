Winner of Jewish awards discusses politics as a moral obligation.

Pinchas Goldschmidt is awarded the Charlemagne Prize for his work on European values, mutual understanding, and interfaith dialogue. The President of the European Rabbinical Conference receives the honor, noting the rise in anti-Semitic incidents and calling for better protection for Jewish communities.

The integral faith leader, Pinchas Goldschmidt, was acknowledged with the International Charlemagne Prize 2024 in Aachen. The Prize Committee stated that this award symbolizes European values and intends to eliminate anti-Semitism from Europe. He was recognized for his efforts in fostering understanding between Muslims and Jews, being a founding member of the European Muslim-Jewish Leadership Council. Alongside Goldschmidt, the European Jewish communities earned this recognition. This award comprises a certificate and a medal.

Germany's Minister for Economic Affairs, Robert Habeck, emphasized the Charlemagne Prize's anti-Semitism signal, noting a surge in anti-Jewish crimes in recent years. He commended the interreligious conversations that Goldschmidt has facilitated to promote Jewish-Muslim cross-pollination. Edi Rama, the prime minister of Albania, was another orator who lauded Goldschmidt's dedication to combating anti-Semitism.

Goldschmidt, a practicing orthodox rabbi, focused on the increased incidents of anti-Semitism, stressing that although actions are being taken, more is required for the safety of Jewish people. In his view, Jewish individuals fear displaying their Jewish identity for fear of prejudice. He suggested enhancing and updating the security of many Jewish communities throughout Europe. The fight against anti-Semitism demands intensified investigation and prosecution of offenders, according to him.

Goldschmidt, who has been the President of the Conference of European Rabbis (a body representing over 700 rabbis) since 2011, spent over three decades in Moscow. After refusing to endorse Russia's invasion of Ukraine and subsequently leaving with his family in 2022, he now desires more solidarity with the Jewish state, criticizes the current Israeli cabinet (made up of 'right-wing extremist ministers'), and calls for an end to hostilities in Gaza with Hamas disarming and releasing hostages.

Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz emphasizes that Jewish communities hold a significant place in Europe and Germany, praising their efforts and considering Goldschmidt's receipt of the award a demonstration for acceptance and intolerance to anti-Semitism. President Steinmeier resonated with Goldschmidt's outspokenness, commenting that he is 'grateful that the European Rabbinical Conference has its base in Munich since last year' and applauded his stance during Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Goldschmidt revealed, amidst his acceptance speech, his lineage to North Rhine-Westphalia - a German state - where his ancestors' tombs lay 250 years ago, in the Olsberg region of Sauerland. Renowned statesmen and individuals have been bestowed with this Prize since 1950, such as Emmanuel Macron, Helmut Kohl, Tony Blair, Bill Clinton, and Pope Francis. In 2023, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selensky received the prestigious accolade. Despite protests, the ceremony remained lawful, per authorities.

