Naumburg - Winfried Holthaus: New President of the Higher Regional Court
Winfried Holthaus will become the new President of the Higher Regional Court of Naumburg on April 1, 2024. The 52-year-old, who is currently President of the Regional Court of Dessau-Roßlau, will then succeed Uwe Wegehaupt, who will retire next spring, as the Ministry of Justice announced in Magdeburg on Thursday. Saxony-Anhalt's Justice Minister Franziska Weidinger (CDU) presented the corresponding certificates to enable a seamless change of leadership at the top of the highest court of ordinary jurisdiction in Saxony-Anhalt.
"The President of the Higher Regional Court of Naumburg bears a special responsibility for our administration of justice and the rule of law," said Weidinger. "Legal expertise, vision and integrity are required in this key position."
Source: www.stern.de