Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsnaumburgcduspringfranziska weidingersaxony-anhalthigher regional courtpersonalitiesmagdeburgjusticedessau-roßlauministry of justice

Winfried Holthaus: New President of the Higher Regional Court

Winfried Holthaus will become the new President of the Higher Regional Court of Naumburg on April 1, 2024. The 52-year-old, who is currently President of the Regional Court of Dessau-Roßlau, will then succeed Uwe Wegehaupt, who will retire next spring, as the Ministry of Justice announced in...

 and  Ksenia Johnson
1 min read
The building of the Naumburg Higher Regional Court. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
The building of the Naumburg Higher Regional Court. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Naumburg - Winfried Holthaus: New President of the Higher Regional Court

Winfried Holthaus will become the new President of the Higher Regional Court of Naumburg on April 1, 2024. The 52-year-old, who is currently President of the Regional Court of Dessau-Roßlau, will then succeed Uwe Wegehaupt, who will retire next spring, as the Ministry of Justice announced in Magdeburg on Thursday. Saxony-Anhalt's Justice Minister Franziska Weidinger (CDU) presented the corresponding certificates to enable a seamless change of leadership at the top of the highest court of ordinary jurisdiction in Saxony-Anhalt.

"The President of the Higher Regional Court of Naumburg bears a special responsibility for our administration of justice and the rule of law," said Weidinger. "Legal expertise, vision and integrity are required in this key position."

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A blue light shines under the windshield of a police emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Dog gets loose: nine cars damaged

Apparently frightened by exploding firecrackers, a dog ran onto the A9 highway near the Mainz interchange and was run over by a car. In addition to the car, at least eight other vehicles ran over the dead Great Dane in the evening and were damaged, the police said on Thursday. No people were...

 and  Max Becker
Members Public
A light box with a red cross hangs outside the emergency room of a hospital. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Boy dies after accident in adventure pool parking lot

A boy was run over by a van in the parking lot of a water park in Neu-Ulm and later died of his serious injuries. The seven-year-old was walking a few meters behind his father and his ten-year-old brother on his way back to the car, the police said on Thursday evening. He was in front of the...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public
A figure of the blind Justitia. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

BGH confirms conviction for motorhome theft series

The conviction of a 29-year-old man to eight and a half years in prison for a series of camper van thefts in northern Germany is final following a decision by the Federal Supreme Court. The highest German criminal court confirmed the sentence handed down a year ago by the Rostock district...

 and  Carmen Simpson
Members Public

Latest

A blue light shines under the windshield of a police emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Dog gets loose: nine cars damaged

Apparently frightened by exploding firecrackers, a dog ran onto the A9 highway near the Mainz interchange and was run over by a car. In addition to the car, at least eight other vehicles ran over the dead Great Dane in the evening and were damaged, the police said on Thursday. No people were...

 and  Max Becker
Members Public
A light box with a red cross hangs outside the emergency room of a hospital. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Boy dies after accident in adventure pool parking lot

A boy was run over by a van in the parking lot of a water park in Neu-Ulm and later died of his serious injuries. The seven-year-old was walking a few meters behind his father and his ten-year-old brother on his way back to the car, the police said on Thursday evening. He was in front of the...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public