Würzburg - Winegrowers' association: Collect water now for dry periods

After the rainfall of the past few weeks, the Franconian Winegrowers' Association advises people to make provisions now for the summer. The water must be stored, said managing director Hermann Schmitt to the German Press Agency. The winegrowers' association has been suggesting collecting water in winter since 2006. "There is so much water flowing down the Main right now that it could be stored," said Schmitt. In order to distribute the water fairly, it is important to establish water and soil associations, says Schmitt.

According to the winegrowers' association, winegrowers currently have no problems with erosion, i.e. soil being washed away from the vineyards by the heavy rainfall. Undergrowth planted between the vines keeps the soil in place.

Source: www.stern.de