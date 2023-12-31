Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewswürzburggerman press agencyagrarianeat & drinkneedsbeveragesbavariawineLower Franconiarainfall

Winegrowers' association: Collect water now for dry periods

After the rainfall of the past few weeks, the Franconian Winegrowers' Association advises people to make provisions now for the summer. The water must be stored, said managing director Hermann Schmitt to the German Press Agency. The winegrowers' association has been suggesting collecting water...

 and  Viktoriya Miller
1 min read
Grapes hanging on a vine. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Grapes hanging on a vine. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Würzburg - Winegrowers' association: Collect water now for dry periods

After the rainfall of the past few weeks, the Franconian Winegrowers' Association advises people to make provisions now for the summer. The water must be stored, said managing director Hermann Schmitt to the German Press Agency. The winegrowers' association has been suggesting collecting water in winter since 2006. "There is so much water flowing down the Main right now that it could be stored," said Schmitt. In order to distribute the water fairly, it is important to establish water and soil associations, says Schmitt.

According to the winegrowers' association, winegrowers currently have no problems with erosion, i.e. soil being washed away from the vineyards by the heavy rainfall. Undergrowth planted between the vines keeps the soil in place.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Protestant hymnals in a church. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Protestant Church: People are becoming thin-skinned

According to the Protestant Church, the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East as well as other crises are making people more thin-skinned. They should respond to the increasing stress with respect and love, explained Volker Jung, President of the Protestant Church in Hesse and Nassau (EKHN), in...

 and  Hanna Hofmann
Members Public

Latest

Protestant hymnals in a church. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Protestant Church: People are becoming thin-skinned

According to the Protestant Church, the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East as well as other crises are making people more thin-skinned. They should respond to the increasing stress with respect and love, explained Volker Jung, President of the Protestant Church in Hesse and Nassau (EKHN), in...

 and  Hanna Hofmann
Members Public