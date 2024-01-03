Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewshesseWiesbadenturn of the yearenvironmentfirecrackersfine dustsolidfireworks

Windy turn of the year blows away fine dust

The windy weather on New Year's Eve this year quickly reduced the fine dust pollution caused by fireworks and firecrackers. "The traditional increase in the concentration of particulate matter after midnight was significantly lower compared to the previous year," reported the Hessian State...

 and  Grigoriy Williams
1 min read
People celebrate the new year 2024 with fireworks in front of the bank skyline in Frankfurt. photo.aussiedlerbote.de
People celebrate the new year 2024 with fireworks in front of the bank skyline in Frankfurt. photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Environment - Windy turn of the year blows away fine dust

The windy weather on New Year's Eve this year quickly reduced the fine dust pollution caused by fireworks and firecrackers. "The traditional increase in the concentration of particulate matter after midnight was significantly lower than last year," reported the Hessian State Agency for Nature Conservation, Environment and Geology (HLNUG) in Wiesbaden on Wednesday.

The highest half-hourly value of over 800 micrograms per cubic meter of air was measured at the Wiesbaden Ringkirche. On average, a value of around 135 was reached across all urban stations. At no Hessian measuring point was the daily average above 50, which according to HLNUG is significantly lower than in previous years.

Air pollution poses a health risk. To protect human health, limit values for particulate matter apply throughout the EU. The annual average value must be below 40 micrograms per cubic meter. A daily average of 50 micrograms per cubic meter may not be exceeded more than 35 times per year. According to the office, both limit values have been "safely complied with for years" in Hesse.

Particulate matter values

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A flooded field between Niederröblingen and Oberröblingen. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

DWD continues to forecast showers for flood area

People in the flood area in southern Saxony-Anhalt can expect further rainfall. Showers are in sight until Thursday morning, said Cathleen Hickmann from the German Weather Service (DWD) in Leipzig. Whether there will be a breather after that is not yet certain. A new low is building up over the...

 and  Viktoriya Miller
Members Public

Latest

A flooded field between Niederröblingen and Oberröblingen. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

DWD continues to forecast showers for flood area

People in the flood area in southern Saxony-Anhalt can expect further rainfall. Showers are in sight until Thursday morning, said Cathleen Hickmann from the German Weather Service (DWD) in Leipzig. Whether there will be a breather after that is not yet certain. A new low is building up over the...

 and  Viktoriya Miller
Members Public
Soleimani portrait at the funeral in January 2020.aussiedlerbote.de
Hot-Topics

TV: 20 dead in explosions near grave of slain general in Iran

According to Iranian state television, at least 20 people were killed on Wednesday in two explosions near the grave of the Iranian general Kassem Soleimani, who was killed in 2020. The two explosions shook the southern city of Kerman, where the tomb is located in a mosque, a few minutes apart,...

 and  Wendy Allen
Members Public