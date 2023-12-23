Weather - Windy start to the Christmas weekend: Traffic rolls again

After storm "Zoltan" swept across Mecklenburg-Vorpommern on Friday, causing damage to buildings and in some cases considerable traffic disruption, the situation in the state has largely calmed down again. According to spokespersons from the police headquarters in Rostock and Neubrandenburg, the roads were largely open again on Saturday morning. The trees and branches blown down by the storm had been removed.

According to a spokesperson, rail traffic, which had also been affected by the storm, was running again. Regional services were running according to plan and long-distance services were also increasingly getting back on track. However, as expected, long-distance trains are running at very high capacity before the start of the holidays.

According to a port spokesperson in Rostock, ferry services to Denmark and Sweden are also running according to plan again. However, passengers must be prepared for rough crossings. The German Weather Service has issued strong wind warnings for the coasts of the North and Baltic Seas. According to the forecast, wind speeds of up to 90 km/h are expected in gusts. On Friday, peak wind speeds of more than 120 km/h were measured on the islands.

The hope of a white Christmas that briefly flared up in some parts of the country on Saturday night with falling snow showers melted away again with the snowflakes and the onset of rain. The German Weather Service has forecast continued rainy weather with maximum temperatures of three to nine degrees for the coming days. According to the weather service, there could be more snow showers on the Baltic coast and in Western Pomerania.

Source: www.stern.de