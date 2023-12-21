Weather - Windy prospects until Christmas in Berlin and Brandenburg

Storm Zoltan is bringing stormy pre-Christmas days to people in Berlin and Brandenburg. Thursday will be characterized by gusts of wind and storms, according to the German Weather Service. Gusts of up to 60 kilometers per hour are already expected in the early morning in southern Brandenburg. From the morning onwards, it will be windy throughout Berlin and Brandenburg. Gusts of up to 85 kilometers per hour will occur from midday. In addition, heavy showers and thunderstorms are to be expected from the afternoon. According to the meteorologists, heavy squalls of up to 100 kilometers per hour are possible locally. However, it will remain mild at up to ten degrees.

Severe gusts of wind are still possible on Friday night. Temperatures will drop to two degrees. Showers are expected in some areas during the night, followed by snow showers from the morning. It may continue to be stormy during the day. At times there will be rain, sleet or sleet showers in Berlin and Brandenburg. However, clearing is also possible in places. A maximum of six degrees is expected on Friday.

Towards Saturday, temperatures will drop to minus one degree and there may be snow showers in some regions. In some places, there is a risk of slippery conditions due to freezing rain. It will remain windy, and gusts and gale-force winds cannot be ruled out. On Saturday, there will be longer periods of clear weather throughout the day with maximum temperatures of five degrees. However, sleet, gusts of wind and occasional gale-force gusts are still possible.

In the night before Christmas Eve, it will cool down to zero degrees. It may be wet in some areas and there will be a weak to moderate wind. On Sunday, it will be cloudy and rainy at a mild nine degrees. Gusts of wind are still possible locally. It will remain cloudy and wet on Christmas Eve and during the night. With mild lows of five degrees, people in Berlin and Brandenburg will still have to prepare for wind and stormy gusts on Christmas night.

