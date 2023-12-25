Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewschristmaschunksweatherchristmas daydwdsaxony-anhalt

Windy and cloudy Christmas in Saxony-Anhalt

Christmas Day will be windy and cloudy in Saxony-Anhalt. According to the German Weather Service on Monday, it will be mostly dry from midday. With highs of a very mild 10 to 13 degrees, a gusty south-westerly wind is blowing - a gale is still blowing on the Brocken. In the Harz Mountains, the...

 and  Carmen Simpson
1 min read
An illuminated stall at a Christmas market can be seen through a rain-soaked window pane. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
An illuminated stall at a Christmas market can be seen through a rain-soaked window pane. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Weather - Windy and cloudy Christmas in Saxony-Anhalt

Christmas Day will be windy and cloudy in Saxony-Anhalt. According to the German Weather Service on Monday, it will be mostly dry from midday. With highs of a very mild 10 to 13 degrees, a gusty south-westerly wind is blowing - a gale is still blowing on the Brocken. In the Harz Mountains, the maximum temperatures will be between 4 and 10 degrees.

On Tuesday night, temperatures will drop to between 10 and 7 degrees. On Boxing Day, the weather will remain mixed with dense clouds, rain showers and stormy gusts. It will be just as mild as the day before: the DWD expects up to 13 degrees, in the Harz up to 10 degrees.

DWD for Saxony-Anhalt

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A firefighter with helmet and mask. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Bremen fire department: Do not dial 112 in every case

According to the fire department, some paths, gardens and cellars in Bremen have flooded due to the high water levels. However, only in a few cases was the situation such that the fire department had to assist with its resources, the emergency services announced on Monday. Citizens could also...

 and  Lauren Adams
Members Public

Latest

A firefighter with helmet and mask. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Bremen fire department: Do not dial 112 in every case

According to the fire department, some paths, gardens and cellars in Bremen have flooded due to the high water levels. However, only in a few cases was the situation such that the fire department had to assist with its resources, the emergency services announced on Monday. Citizens could also...

 and  Lauren Adams
Members Public