Weather - Windy and cloudy Christmas in Saxony-Anhalt
Christmas Day will be windy and cloudy in Saxony-Anhalt. According to the German Weather Service on Monday, it will be mostly dry from midday. With highs of a very mild 10 to 13 degrees, a gusty south-westerly wind is blowing - a gale is still blowing on the Brocken. In the Harz Mountains, the maximum temperatures will be between 4 and 10 degrees.
On Tuesday night, temperatures will drop to between 10 and 7 degrees. On Boxing Day, the weather will remain mixed with dense clouds, rain showers and stormy gusts. It will be just as mild as the day before: the DWD expects up to 13 degrees, in the Harz up to 10 degrees.
DWD for Saxony-Anhalt
Source: www.stern.de