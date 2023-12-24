Cottbus - Window smashed at AfD citizens' office

Unknown perpetrators have smashed a window pane in the entrance area of the AfD citizens' office in Cottbus. A witness reported the incident on Saturday morning, the police reported on Sunday. The unknown perpetrators had thrown a Euro pallet into the window. The police estimate the damage to be 5,000 euros and have initiated criminal proceedings for damage to property.

Source: www.stern.de