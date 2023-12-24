Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsafdwindow panecottbuscriminalitybrandenburgcitizen's officepolicesunday

Window smashed at AfD citizens' office

Unknown perpetrators have smashed a window pane in the entrance area of the AfD citizens' office in Cottbus. A witness reported the incident on Saturday morning, the police reported on Sunday. The unknown perpetrators had thrown a Euro pallet into the window. The police estimate the damage to...

 and  John Stellmacher
1 min read
The word "Polizei" ("Police") shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
The word "Polizei" ("Police") shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Cottbus - Window smashed at AfD citizens' office

Unknown perpetrators have smashed a window pane in the entrance area of the AfD citizens' office in Cottbus. A witness reported the incident on Saturday morning, the police reported on Sunday. The unknown perpetrators had thrown a Euro pallet into the window. The police estimate the damage to be 5,000 euros and have initiated criminal proceedings for damage to property.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A wind vane shows the wind direction. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Rain and wind over the Christmas holidays

During the Christmas holidays, people in North Rhine-Westphalia must continue to prepare for wet and windy weather. The German Weather Service (DWD) announced on Sunday afternoon that there would be a lot of clouds and, in some cases, prolonged rain on Monday. Precipitation amounts of 35 liters...

 and  Alex Stellmacher
Members Public

Latest

A wind vane shows the wind direction. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Rain and wind over the Christmas holidays

During the Christmas holidays, people in North Rhine-Westphalia must continue to prepare for wet and windy weather. The German Weather Service (DWD) announced on Sunday afternoon that there would be a lot of clouds and, in some cases, prolonged rain on Monday. Precipitation amounts of 35 liters...

 and  Alex Stellmacher
Members Public