Cottbus - Window smashed at AfD citizens' office
Unknown perpetrators have smashed a window pane in the entrance area of the AfD citizens' office in Cottbus. A witness reported the incident on Saturday morning, the police reported on Sunday. The unknown perpetrators had thrown a Euro pallet into the window. The police estimate the damage to be 5,000 euros and have initiated criminal proceedings for damage to property.
Read also:
- A clan member is punished here
- Traffic lawyer warns: Don't talk to the police!
- Will he be convicted as Jutta's murderer after 37 years?
- He also wanted to kill his cousin
Source: www.stern.de