Windehausen in Thuringia under water: town evacuated

Due to the critical flood situation in northern Thuringia, the Windehausen district of the town of Heringen near Nordhausen is being evacuated. The evacuation should start on Monday afternoon, Heringen's mayor Matthias Marquardt told MDR Thüringen. The town is currently no longer passable. A sports hall in Heringen is available to accommodate around 400 people. Residents had already been called upon to evacuate voluntarily on Christmas Eve. So far, however, only a few have complied.

According to the district fire chief for Nordhausen, Daniel Kunze, the water in the village is up to 70 centimetres high. There is also no electricity in Windehausen. This had already had to be switched off on Christmas Eve due to water in the transformer house. The drains are also not working due to the flooding.

Overall, however, the flood situation in Thuringia has calmed down. The situation is slowly easing across the state, said Nils Fröhlich from the Thuringian State Office for the Environment, Mining and Nature Conservation. However, the water levels were still at a high level on Christmas Day. On Monday, the Nahe at the Hinternah gauge in southern Thuringia was still at the second-highest alert level three on the four-level scale.

