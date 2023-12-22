Rems-Murr district - Wind tears copper sheet roof off the roof of a fire station building

A piece of roof made of copper sheeting measuring around five by six meters has been torn off a building belonging to the Plüderhausen fire department (Rems-Murr district) by strong winds. The fire department recovered the piece of roof with a crane, a police spokesman said on Friday. The affected area of the house had been covered again. Nobody was injured in the incident. According to the police, the operation lasted from Thursday evening until late into the night.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de