Four Hills Tournament - Wind qualifying in Innsbruck: Kobayashi far ahead of Wellinger

Olympic ski jumping champion Andreas Wellinger suffered a small sporting setback in the qualification in Innsbruck.

The overall leader of the Four Hills Tournament did not make it past 119.5 meters and finished in 15th place, while rival Ryoyu Kobayashi from Japan (129 meters) came third in the qualifying round. The points from the qualification do not count towards the ranking, in which Wellinger is currently 1.8 points (the equivalent of one meter) ahead of Kobayashi.

In front of 7500 spectators at Bergisel, Slovenia's Anze Lanisek (134 meters), who had already won the New Year's competition in Garmisch-Partenkirchen the day before, won the day's qualification. Top favorite Stefan Kraft from Austria is already almost 15 meters behind the leading duo, but impressed with a jump of 124.5 meters in the qualification, which was influenced by the changing wind. The 30-year-old finished second on the day. Kraft needs to catch up at the stages in Innsbruck and Bischofshofen.

The other German jumpers also had nothing to do with the top places. Behind Wellinger, Philipp Raimund (20th), Stephan Leyhe (30th), Karl Geiger (33rd) and Pius Paschke (35th) also performed significantly worse than expected. The third competition of the traditional event is scheduled for Wednesday (1.30 pm) in Tyrol. The final will then take place on January 6th in Bischofshofen. Wellinger (Oberstdorf) and Lanisek won the first two competitions.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de