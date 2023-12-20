Weather - Wind and stormy gusts on Wednesday

People in Saxony will have to brace themselves for wind and gale-force winds on Wednesday. According to the German Weather Service (DWD), it will snow in some parts of the upper mountains in the morning. The meteorologists expect rain at the beginning and temperatures to rise to eight degrees during the day, and up to five degrees in the mountains. According to the forecast, there will be heavy squalls on the Fichtelberg.

Thursday night will be overcast and rainy with lows of three degrees. In the mountains, temperatures will fall below zero degrees. Snow will fall at times on the ridges. It will remain windy to gusty. Weather experts are expecting a severe storm on the Fichtelberg. The DWD is predicting a hurricane on the Fichtelberg on Thursday. In the rest of Saxony, it will remain very windy, gusty and rainy. Maximum temperatures will be around ten degrees, in the mountains up to seven degrees.

Message from the German Weather Service

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de