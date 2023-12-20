German Weather Service - Wind and rain in Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland

The weather in Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland remains uncomfortable. The German Weather Service (DWD) in Offenbach predicts strong, occasionally stormy gusts for Wednesday, especially in the mountains. Showers will come from the north in the second half of the day. It will remain largely dry in the Palatinate. Temperatures will be six to eight degrees, four degrees at higher altitudes.

Thursday night will remain cloudy and rainy at times with lows of five to three degrees, around two degrees in the mountains. The wind will be moderate to fresh with strong to stormy gusts.

Thursday will also begin with clouds and rain. According to the DWD, there may be continuous rain in parts of the northern mountains. Temperatures will be between eight and eleven degrees, around four degrees at higher altitudes. A fresh to strong wind will blow again. Gale-force gusts or squalls are possible in many areas, including heavy squalls at higher altitudes.

