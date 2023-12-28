DWD forecast - Wind and clouds in NRW: Rain again from Friday

In North Rhine-Westphalia, people will have to prepare for wind and clouds - and rain again from Friday. The DWD announced in the morning that the sky would be partly cloudy to very cloudy on Thursday and it would remain mostly dry - there would only be isolated short rain showers. Temperatures will reach a high of 9 to 13 degrees and around 5 degrees at the highest altitudes. In addition, there will be moderate to fresh winds, which could increase to strong gusts in some areas - and even gale-force winds in ridge areas.

On Friday, the sky over North Rhine-Westphalia will again be cloudy to very cloudy. After a phase of slight easing at the water gauges, it is expected to rain more heavily again. In the Bergisches Land, Sauerland and Siegerland regions, the DWD is expecting rainfall of 20 to 30 liters per square meter, according to a spokesperson. According to the DWD forecast, there is also a small chance of isolated thunderstorms with sleet. Temperatures will reach a maximum of 8 to 12 degrees and 4 degrees on the Kahler Asten. In addition, there will be moderate to fresh winds with strong gusts; in the mountains and in the rain there will also be gale-force gusts.

On Saturday, the sky will remain cloudy to very cloudy, with the possibility of scattered rain, the DWD wrote. Maximum temperatures will range from 7 to 11 degrees and 3 to 6 degrees at higher altitudes. The wind will blow moderately but with strong gusts at times and even gale-force gusts at higher altitudes.

