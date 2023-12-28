German Weather Service - Wind and clouds in Hesse, rain again from Friday

In Hesse, people have to be prepared for wind and clouds - and from Friday onwards, new showers. On Thursday morning, there will initially be some rain; after that, the sky will be variable to very cloudy, but it will remain mostly dry, the German Weather Service (DWD) wrote in the morning. Temperatures will reach a high of 8 to 11 degrees and 5 degrees at high altitudes. There will also be moderate to fresh winds, which could increase to strong to stormy gusts, especially in the mountains. According to the Federal Waterways and Shipping Administration, the water levels on both the Rhine and the Main continued to fall in the morning.

Friday will continue to be cloudy to very cloudy. Local rain showers could occur, the DWD wrote, and individual thunderstorms with sleet could not be completely ruled out in the north of the country. Temperatures will again reach a maximum of 8 to 11 degrees. The wind will be moderate to fresh, but will increase to strong gusts - in the mountains and in the rain to gale-force gusts.

On Saturday, the sky over Hesse will remain cloudy to very cloudy. There will be scattered showers, the DWD wrote. The highs will be 7 to 11 degrees and 3 to 6 degrees at higher altitudes. There will also be a moderate wind, accompanied by gusts of wind that may be strong or even stormy at higher altitudes.

